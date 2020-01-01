At Dwarves Foundation, we believe that OSS are good for everyone. By being open, they will empower the development of technology and help businesses to deliver innovative ideas.
Playbook Guides for getting things done, programming well, and programming in style.
dotfiles macOS & Ubuntu dotfiles using at Dwarves Foundation
Yggdrasil The business service mesh written in Go
Hidden A ultra-light MacOS utility that helps hide menu bar icons
Lobster Bar Displaying recent Lobste.rs posts in your MacOS menu bar
Go Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our Go projects at Dwarves Foundation.
React Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our React.js projects at Dwarves Foundation.
Android Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our Android projects at Dwarves Foundation.
iOS Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our iOS projects at Dwarves Foundation.
Elixir Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our Elixir projects at Dwarves Foundation.
React static Boilerplate The stable base upon which we build our React static projects at Dwarves Foundation.
Smithy is an admin dashboard written in Go and VueJS. It is designed to support multiple existed architectures and databases
Glod is a small cli written in Go to help download music and video from multiple sources
til Today I Learned. Our knowledge hub. List out what we've learned everyday, organized.
Our woodland is the trustworthy place backed by talented, ambitious and technology-heavy workforce with years of experience.
Better engineering standard comes up with world-class quality products across all platforms. Good wine needs no bush.